Discover Burberry Fall Winter 2022 Pre-Collection

Burberry Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci presented Fall Winter 2022 Pre-Collection, that removes the boundaries to creativity and self expression.

A modern twist on the house codes that have made Burberry the brand it is today, the collection celebrates style and identity, togetherness and freedom, nature and the outdoors. An eclectic British style melded with exploration and the ability to go beyond. Themes surrounding adventure and discovery, both in the physical world and on a personal level – removing the boundaries to creativity and self- expression.

I wanted to explore a different experience bringing my collections to life, so I have decided to open up my pre- collection to a new creative voice each season. Someone special to me who inspires me and whose unique creativity surrounds me in my personal life. Creativity means freedom and it is about empathy and communication with others. It is your voice, your identity, something inside you which you want to share with others. So, I was excited about the conversation that would happen when our creative worlds come together and see how their interpretation of my identity comes to life. I am thrilled to announce Lea T as my first partner for this new creative series debuting with the Autumn/ Winter 2022 pre-collection. Lea is my family, my love, not only someone so connected to animals and nature but also someone who is able to balance fierce femininity and an effortlessly gentle romantic softness. This series is about a celebration of identity, style and family.

– Riccardo Tisci, Burberry Chief Creative Officer

This is the first collection of the new creative series, Friends and Family, where Riccardo Tisci is partnering with inspiring creatives from unexpected backgrounds. For this collection, Riccardo partnered with Lea T who is a long-standing collaborator and a part of the Burberry family. She has featured as a model in Burberry campaigns and walked the Spring/Summer 2021 runway show.

A daring approach to classic outerwear. A camel tailored overcoat appliquéd with a botanical sketch print, worn with a wool and cashmere hooded jacket and wide-leg trousers. A panelled car coat fuses signature cotton gabardine with camel hair and wool. A bomber jacket with accents of black leather and a cut-out Thomas Burberry Monogram and a distressed leather peacoat with exaggerated lapels.

Exploration styles feature a dark olive poncho worn over a reconstructed car coat with a drawstring waist. Colour-block padded styles nod to the outdoors, from a geometric print overshirt to a dark truffle brown parka with a detachable hood. New-season map prints adorn a cotton sweater, organza T-shirt, and a Monogrammed silk shirt – all underpinned with corduroy cargo trousers.

A hybrid-style cashmere and wool cardigan with removable nylon twill panel is rebelliously layered over an English-fit tuxedo or a tailored overcoat in wool. Knitwear elevation continues in a cable- knit sweater with crystal embellishments and a dark truffle brown wool sweater with cut-out details. – from Burberry.