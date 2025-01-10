in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, Menswear, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Stand by Me by Sohom Das and Jiawen Liao

Models Eden Huang and Manaka Oyama star in the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographers Sohom Das and Jiawen Liao collaborate with models Eden Huang and Manaka Oyama on a striking story titled “Stand by Me.” In charge of styling was Jiawen Liao, with grooming by Justine Malet.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Eden and Manaka wear a carefully curated selection of luxury pieces from the likes of CHIAHUNG SU, ILI NODE, ELYWOOD and RUOHAN.

Eden wears total look CHIAHUNG SU; Manaka wears top: ILI NODE, pants: ELYWOOD
Total look CHIAHUNG SU
Manaka wears top: ILI NODE, pants: ELYWOOD; Eden wears total look ILI NODE
Manaka wears Dress: Ruohan; Eden wears total look CHIAHUNG SU
Dress: Ruohan
total look ILI NODE
top: ILI NODE, pants: ELYWOOD
total look CHIAHUNG SU

Photography: Sohom Das and Jiawen Liao
Styling: Jiawen Liao
Models: Eden Huang and Manaka Oyama
Makeup and Hair: Justine Malet
Special thanks to Aesavant Paris for providing the wardrobe

exclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Katarina Doric

Slawn Nike

Artist Slawn Brings His Signature Style to the Nike Air Max 90
Dior Summer 2025

Reinventing Craft: Dior Summer 2025 Men’s Collection