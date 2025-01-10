MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Stand by Me by Sohom Das and Jiawen Liao

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographers Sohom Das and Jiawen Liao collaborate with models Eden Huang and Manaka Oyama on a striking story titled “Stand by Me.” In charge of styling was Jiawen Liao, with grooming by Justine Malet.

Eden and Manaka wear a carefully curated selection of luxury pieces from the likes of CHIAHUNG SU, ILI NODE, ELYWOOD and RUOHAN.

Photography: Sohom Das and Jiawen Liao

Styling: Jiawen Liao

Models: Eden Huang and Manaka Oyama

Makeup and Hair: Justine Malet

Special thanks to Aesavant Paris for providing the wardrobe