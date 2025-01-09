Artist Slawn Brings His Signature Style to the Nike Air Max 90

Nike has partnered with the dynamic British-Nigerian artist Slawn for a captivating take on the iconic Air Max 90. This collaboration introduces two striking colorways: “Black Speckle” and “White Speckle,” blending Slawn’s signature spray-paint aesthetic with Nike’s timeless design.

Both sneakers are crafted with premium all-leather uppers, enhancing the overall quality and look. The “Black Speckle” colorway features a deep black base, contrasted with vibrant splashes of paint across the front half of the shoe. The “White Speckle” pair, on the other hand, uses a clean white base, with paint splatters that create an engaging visual contrast. This duality in the design emphasizes Slawn’s style, balancing refinement with raw artistic expression.

The upper of each sneaker is embossed with intricate patterns, showcasing Slawn’s distinct graffiti-inspired designs. The front of the shoes is splattered with paint, while the rear portion features molded leather that has a handcrafted look. The mudguard has also been revamped with a sleek leather wrap, offering a more premium feel than the original design.

Slawn’s creative input extends to the heel branding, where the typical Nike Air logo has been replaced with a unique, stylized face. This face, with its long, semi-circular eyes, serves as a distinct signature element of the artist’s style. The Swoosh also undergoes a transformation, with a hand-drawn design that departs from the traditional sharp lines, adding to the shoes’ raw, artistic character.

The collaboration also features metallic accents on the eyelets – silver for the “Black Speckle” and gold for the “White Speckle” – which complement the overall design while adding a touch of luxury to the sneakers.

The Slawn x Nike Air Max 90 collection will be available in Spring 2025, retailing for $160 USD. Fans can look forward to these exclusive releases through Nike’s website, the SNKRS app, and select retailers worldwide.