Reinventing Craft: Dior Summer 2025 Men’s Collection

French luxury house Dior presented its Summer 2025 Campaign starring top models Malick Bodian, Louis Mercurol, Dugyeong Kim, Lv Yifan, and Oskar Geipel lensed by fashion photographer Pieter Hugo. In charge of art direction was Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, with styling from Melanie Ward. Beauty is work of hair stylist Benjamin Muller, and makeup artist Peter Philips. Film direction by Franck Lebon.

The Dior Summer 2025 Men’s Collection, overseen by Kim Jones, encapsulates a thoughtful blend of time-honored skills and contemporary ingenuity. Each piece showcases modern tailoring ideas alongside nods to traditional craftsmanship, providing an understated yet sculptural feel.

The influence of artist Hylton Nel emerges in ceramic-inspired elements, from gracefully curved seams to subtle glazing effects in the finishes. Soft pastels anchor the collection’s palette, echoing the lush greenery seen throughout the campaign imagery. Models are showcased on vividly colored pedestals, accompanied by reimagined cat sculptures that pay tribute to Nel’s signature style.

Knitwear steals the spotlight with engaging prints and patterns, channeling the spontaneous spirit that defines Nel’s artwork. Rounded silhouettes hint at the notion of wearable sculpture, while an apron, often associated with practical work attire, appears as a refined belt, demonstrating a clever twist on utility.

Accessories illustrate the collection’s balance of function and flair. The Dior Normandie tote, crafted in a distinctive grained leather, stands out as an everyday essential. Meanwhile, the iconic Saddle bag returns in freshly reworked iterations. Footwear follows the same inventive path, with the B35 NXXT sneakers offered in suede or raffia, and a clog reconceived as both a biker boot and a derby, underscoring the line’s focus on versatility.

A particularly notable detail is the scarf collar, reinvented from a rare archival design. Produced using a cutting-edge method, this textile accent doubles as a brooch on outerwear, placing a refined emphasis on individualized styling. Cloche hats complete each ensemble, imparting a subtle sense of daring and confidence.

Pieter Hugo’s campaign visuals heighten the dreamlike atmosphere, pairing pastel tones and abundant vegetation to emphasize the delicate interplay of craft and couture. By fusing together Dior’s rich heritage and a refreshing creative vision, Kim Jones delivers a cohesive offering that is both anchored in tradition and poised for the future.