Solid Homme Fall Winter 2022 menswear collection got it’s runway debut with a specially staged presentation. The 38-look collection was presented during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

“The silhouette is upgraded to include a semi-oversized, relaxed top fit, and slimmer pants draped over shoes that peep out from beneath button and zip slits. Classic pieces are cropped, reshaped, or cut from improved materials, while technical and casualwear are given an old-school touch with the use of vintage-esque fabrics. Said fabrics-ranging from tweed, wool twill, scratched and washed wool to bouclé and bicolour corduroy – come in earthy tones, providing a neutral base spanning most of the collection’s outerwear. Punctuating this palette are the season’s key colours of Tomato Red, Sunflower Yellow, Neon Pink, and Atlantic Blue in the form of padded accessories and innerwear. Like the pieces it showcases, the FW22 décor collapses classic and modern with a sleek, cutting-edge runway set within La Cigale, a late 19th century theatre drafted in the Art Nouveau style,“- shares Solid Homme team

Discover all the looks from the Solid Homme Fall Winter 2022 collection in our gallery:

Art Direction: Suzie & Leo

Stylist: Julian Ganio

Casting Director: Piergiorgio Del Moro

Choreography Candela Capitan

Production Cinq Étoiles Productions

Set Design Tom Schneider

Show Supervisor Julien Lacroix

Casting Piergiorgio Del Moro @Dm Casting

Dancer Casting Director Marie Levy

Hair Gary Gill @Streeters

Make Up Inge Grognard @ Ma+World Group

Music Ulysse Klotz

House Video Vlam!Productions

Models: Alejo Humanes, Ati Oppelt, Branko Roegiest, Bruno Krahl, Callum Heslop, Diacaria Kreminta, Ian Jeffrey, Igor Vojinovic, Jean Lemersre, Lenn Julian, Limamu Mbaye, Louis Dercon, Morocco B, Naoki Jansen, Paolo Grebic, Rizal Rama, Seungchan Lee, York Jun