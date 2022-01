Virgil Abloh’s final show for Louis Vuitton was one of the spotlights of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The famed house took the runway season with a beautiful homage to its late designer, unveiled on Thursday, January 20th, at the Carreau du Temple.

RELATED: See All the Looks from Virgil Abloh’s Final Collection for Louis Vuitton

See the backstage moments from ‘”The ∞th Field” collection below.