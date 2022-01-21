PFW: SULVAM Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand SULVAM presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, on January 20th, as part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. For this season, the brand reinterprets the classics with a modern touch. The collection, that is both distorted and constructed, reimagines use of classic materials such as houndstooth, furano wool, gabardine, and makes them new with cutting and draping around the body’s shape. Film-maker and photographer Ryota Ishii captured the movie, directed and styled by Keita Izuka. In charge of hair styling and makeup were Takeru Urushibara and Sakie Miura.