MFW: Discover PHILIPP PLEIN SS22 Collection

Discover Philipp Plein Spring Summer 2022 “Night Games” collection presented during the ongoing Milano Fashion Week. This season, the brand has collaborated with the renowned photographer and videographer Steven Klein on an exclusive collection video starring the American actress and model Megan Fox and Spanish top model Diego Villarreal.

Fashion rules have changed. NIGHT GAMES is a cinematic exploration of a woman’s consciousness whose existence is one of wealth and isolation. Utilizing an experimental form of narrative, the woman’s life unfolds as if a fevered dream. NIGHT GAMES is an invitation to the twilight fantasies of your own mind.

– from Philipp Plein

The collection is summed up as comfortable clothes fitting the American dream. Flying from the west to east coast, from Los Angeles to Malibu and from Miami to New York: brightly colored shorts, oversized hoodies, camp shirts, stressed dresses, college jackets and tube dresses.