PFW: TAAKK Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Designer Takuya Morikawa presneted TAAKK Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection on January 18th, as part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. For this season the brand explores “this nonsensical world we call home” theme. The collection explores one’s strong wish to overcome their own boundaries, and the designer visualized this emotion into graphics onto an imitation leather fabric, enabling unique expression of combined material.

As always, Taakk reshapes the possibilities of menswear design with a multidisciplinary approach, combining extensive material research and imaginative fabric treatments. Technical fabric items created by Morikawa’s self-questioning, styled together with basic denims, Morikawa resembles fashion that he had dreamed of as a student.