PFW: TAAKK Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Designer Takuya Morikawa presneted TAAKK Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection on January 18th, as part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. For this season the brand explores “this nonsensical world we call home” theme. The collection explores one’s strong wish to overcome their own boundaries, and the designer visualized this emotion into graphics onto an imitation leather fabric, enabling unique expression of combined material.
FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS
As always, Taakk reshapes the possibilities of menswear design with a multidisciplinary approach, combining extensive material research and imaginative fabric treatments. Technical fabric items created by Morikawa’s self-questioning, styled together with basic denims, Morikawa resembles fashion that he had dreamed of as a student.
The theme for AW22 collection is “this nonsensical world we call home,” Takuya Morikawa focused on exploring himself again, eliminating his own filters. Thinking beyond his own imagination, questioning himself “what kind of clothes making can be recorded as a new page in the history of fashion”, reminding what he has been able to accomplish so far, he has focused on challenging things that he has not done or even thought of before. Through that process, TAAKK’s clothing is created by technology and ideas that is unique to the brand, and it is this story itself of how the clothes are being created, is the Fashion of TAAKK. – from TAAKK