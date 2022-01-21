PFW: SONGZIO Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Discover SONGZIO Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection presented with a video and a lookbook during the Paris Fashion Week. This marks a new beginning for the brand, as Jay Songzio‘s first official international collection. Titled ‘Metamorphoses’ after Ovid’s poem, this collection seeks to capture the primitive metamorphosis of persona in a moonlit night. The star of brand’s collection is the newly appointed ambassador Kim Youngdae.

Songzio’s protagonist, the ‘misanthrope’, a man of stark appearance yet of poetic sensibilities, travels through the violent and dark rocks protected by the blue moonlight. As he walks through the spectral valley of silence and echo, darkness and light, eeriness and beauty, he is revealed and transformed. Songzio presents a collection with opposing aesthetics: Oriental yet Western, Rough yet elegant, angular yet rounded, dark yet colorful. With the highlighting notion of Metamorphosis, this season’s pieces are transformative, multi layered and multi textural. – from Songzio

The collection begins with Songzio’s signature color, Vermilion, and is otherwise dominated by black. As the collection progresses, vivid colors of yellow, orange and pink reveal themselves ending with brand’s another signature gray.