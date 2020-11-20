LOOKBOOK: TATRAS Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Discover TATRAS Spring Summer 2021 Emotional collection, that explores the importance and energy of human connection, and sends a strong message of hope.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Set in a desert (or Mars) with only few vegetation, the video reminds us of a new foreign world that has not been explored yet. In the vast, beautiful, and harsh nature, we will find ourselves in loneliness while feeling the need of human interaction.

Styles and materials have been designed to allow the garments to be used in any climatic condition, such as sandstorms or very strong winds. The garments printed on linen, with a light but resistant texture, represent the designs of an oasis, a symbol of hope and life, to move strongly towards a new future.” – from Tatras