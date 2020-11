Take a closer look at Versace‘s Holiday 2020 collection, inspired by the journeys made during the festive season to reconnect with loved ones, modeled by Louis Baines and Biaggio Ali Walsh. In charge of styling was Allegra Versace, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Alessandro Squarza, and makeup artist Miriam Langellotti.

