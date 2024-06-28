Military Elegance: Ten c Spring Summer 2025 Collection

Ten c unveiled its Spring Summer 2025 collection, titled “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” merging the rugged appeal of military wear with the sleekness of urban style. Spearheaded by designer Alessandro Pungetti, this collection highlights the brand’s core philosophy of fusing functional, durable elements with contemporary design aesthetics.

SPRING SUMMER 2025 COLLECTIONS

The collection is deeply influenced by the functional aspects of military uniforms, yet it transcends their conventional boundaries. Pungetti has crafted a line that pays homage to the utilitarian roots of these garments while reinterpreting them for the modern man’s wardrobe. The standout, the reinvented Aviator Flight Suit, epitomizes this blend. It retains essential elements like robust aluminium zips, which add both functionality and a touch of modernity, making it a versatile piece for everyday wear.

Ten c continues to push the envelope in fabric technology, incorporating materials that offer both high performance and high fashion. The introduction of resin-coated linen and nylon gabardine with a metallic finish enhances the garments’ technical capabilities without compromising their style. These innovations are complemented by the brand’s staples like OJJ fabric and tactel nylon, which are known for their durability and comfort.

The collection’s uniqueness is further accentuated by its specialized treatments and dyes. Techniques such as Natural Wax and Natural Old Dyed give the garments a distinctive, lived-in look that adds character and depth. Additionally, the Shadow Dyed Spray treatment creates subtle color nuances, lending a unique visual texture to each piece.

The collection showcases a range of garments designed to offer versatility and style. Key pieces include the Jeans Jacket, Fly Jacket, Woodland Jacket, Anorak, and Dress Jacket – each designed to stand out through craftsmanship and unique processing techniques.

The color scheme of the collection is carefully curated to complement its theme, featuring a blend of earthy tones such as chocolate brown, work khaki, and navy blue, interspersed with lighter shades like ice white and splashes of aquamarine. These colors align with the natural and rugged aesthetic of military apparel and also add a layer of sophistication and adaptability to the urban environment.