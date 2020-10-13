Kit Butler & Cyrus Amini Model Tiger of Sweden FW20 Collection

Top models Kit Butler and Cyrus Amini star in Tiger of Sweden‘s Fall Winter 2020 lookbook captured by fashion photographer Lars Brønseth. In charge of styling was Mattias Karlsson, with beauty from hair stylist Kalle Eklund, and makeup artist Anya de Tobon.

“Taking inspiration from Greta Garbo’s paired-back, functional and timelessly casual style, Tiger of Sweden’s FW20 collection showcases a multi-functional wardrobe which seamlessly transcends from indoors to outdoors. Blazers and coats are made from water-repellent nylon and technical wool. Packable windbreakers from rip-stop recycled nylon. Functional cargo trousers are paired with casual blazers, hooded shirts and jackets. These timeless classics demonstrate the idyllic combination of high-performance tailoring and casual functionality.

The colour palette imitates the rich tones found in Garbo’s Manhattan apartment, furnished with art and luxurious possessions. Earthy tones of tonal camel exist harmoniously alongside deep damson, bordeaux and brilliant blues, all contributing to a feel of indulgent timelessness. Prints such as the grid of Manhattan streets and maps of Stockholm and New York City intertwined make their way into the collection on both ready-to-wear and accessories, paying homage to Garbo and the streets she walked.” – from Tiger of Sweden