Ottawa Kwami is the Face of Roberto Cavalli Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Discover ROBERTO CAVALLI‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 campaign featuring models Ottawa Kwami, Greta Hajnos, and Stere Haket lensed by fashion photographer Ola Rindal. in charge of art direction and styling was Rogelio F. Burgos, with casting direction from Alexia Cheval, and production by ProdN at Art and Commerce. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Luciano Chiarello.

Film maker Andrea Maccio directed Roberto Cavalli‘s AW20 video, with original music from Vincenzo Pizzi. Director of Photography Pietro Vaglieri.