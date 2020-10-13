in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaigns, Menswear, Nest Models, Ottawa Kwami, Premium Models, Roberto Cavalli, Uno Models, Videos, Wilhelmina Models

Ottawa Kwami is the Face of Roberto Cavalli Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Photographer Ola Rindal captured the rising star on the modeling scene Ottawa Kwami for Roberto Cavalli’s FW20 campaign

Ottawa Kwami
©ROBERTO CAVALLI, Photography by Ola Rindal

Discover ROBERTO CAVALLI‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 campaign featuring models Ottawa Kwami, Greta Hajnos, and Stere Haket lensed by fashion photographer Ola Rindal. in charge of art direction and styling was Rogelio F. Burgos, with casting direction from Alexia Cheval, and production by ProdN at Art and Commerce. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Luciano Chiarello.

Film maker Andrea Maccio directed Roberto Cavalli‘s AW20 video, with original music from Vincenzo Pizzi. Director of Photography Pietro Vaglieri.

Ottawa Kwami
©ROBERTO CAVALLI, Photography by Ola Rindal
Ottawa Kwami
©ROBERTO CAVALLI, Photography by Ola Rindal

