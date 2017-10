Top model Tim Dibble stars in The Artist At Work story captured for Bergdorf Goodman‘s Fall Winter 2017 catalogue by fashion photographer Paola Kudacki. For the session Tim is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Dries Van Noten, Gucci, Balmain, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and Balenciaga among other.





