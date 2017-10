Arthur Gosse & Sasha Knezevic Model Trussardi FW17.18 Collection

Top models Arthur Gosse, Sasha Knezevic, Megan Irwin, and Sam Rollinson star in Trussardi‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign. In charge of photography was Matthew Brookes, with styling from Cathy Kasterine, and casting direction by Camilla Bigler. Beauty is work of hair stylist Alessandro Rebecchi and makeup artist Miriam Langellotti.





