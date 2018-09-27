Timothe Echelard is the Face of Faconnable Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection
Discover Faconnable‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring model Timothe Echelard captured by fashion photographer Douglas McWall. In charge of casting direction was Olivier Duperrin, with hair styling from Tyler Johnston.
