Erik van Gils, Henry Kitcher & Sharif Idris Model Tom Ford SS19 Collection

Top models Erik van Gils, Henry Kitcher, and Sharif Idris star in Tom Ford‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear campaign captured by fashion photographer Ferry van der Nat. In charge of styling was Raphael Hirsch, with hair styling from Eamonn Hughes, and makeup by beauty artist Gemma Smith-Edhouse.





