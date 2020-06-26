in Lookbooks, Menswear, Pre-Fall 2020 Men's Collection, Valentino Menswear, Videos

DREAMATIC: VALENTINO Pre-Fall 2020 Menswear Collection

With Pre-Fall 2020 collection, Valentino brings fantasy future

VALENTINO
©VALENTINO

Italian fashion house Valentino presented the latest looks from their Pre-Fall 2020 menswear collection, with  DREAMATIC story. The collection combines past and future, merging natural landscapes with the make-believe, it features bold all-over prints on fabrics from poplin to cashmere. In charge of video direction was YH Fong.

An exciting avantgarde invasion of ultra airships, giant bridges and sci-fi animals emerge in full color over black and white rurality inspired by the past. Intricate three-dimensional details of micro glass beads and embroideries bring the true craftsmanship of Couture to life, enriching fabrics from poplin to cashmere with fascinating complexity.” – From Valentino

VALENTINO
©VALENTINO
VALENTINO
©VALENTINO
VALENTINO
©VALENTINO
VALENTINO
©VALENTINO
VALENTINO
©VALENTINO
VALENTINO
©VALENTINO
VALENTINO
©VALENTINO
VALENTINO
©VALENTINO
VALENTINO
©VALENTINO
VALENTINO
©VALENTINO

