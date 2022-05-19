Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour & Umberto Villahermosa Pose for Massimo Dutti

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI enlists models Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour and Umberto Villahermosa to star in their latest Spring Summer 2022 story titled Jour de Fête lensed by fashion photographer Misha Taylor. The session focuses on beachwear, and highlights pieces such as printed swimming trunks, smocked cotton polo sweater, plain swimsuit, 100% linen slim-fit shirt, and regular fit short sleeve linen shirt.