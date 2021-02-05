BOSS Brings Elegance and Ease with Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Fashion photographer David Sims captured BOSS Spring Summer 2021 campaign featuring models Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, Luc Defont-Saviard, Valentin Caron, Yun Hoseok, Adut Akech, Berit Heitmann, and Mona Tougaard. In charge of styling was Ludivine Poiblanc, with beauty from hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Diane Kendal. Casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Film maker Fabien Baron directed the video.

“For men, the new season offers agenda-setting updates of classic BOSS pieces. Graphic patterns combined with new shapes, such as in the combination of a check jacket with tracksuit-style pants. The result? A relaxed, easy-wear outfit that is every bit as elegant as a suit. The sophisticated use of stripes, camouflage and a bold logo graphic across knitwear, sweaters and outerwear underlines the contemporary mood. Colours range from conker, a masculine red-brown first seen on the FW20 runway, to fresh blue and yellow tones. A selection of updated neutrals, including a rich camel brown and crisp off-white, round out the palette. Worn in combination, the shades infuse each look with an uplifting and dynamic feel.” – from BOSS