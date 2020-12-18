LOOKBOOK: GIVENCHY Pre-Fall 2020 Men’s Collection

Designer Matthew M. Williams presented his first collection for French luxury house GIVENCHY, inspired by contrasts and an idea of clothes as a ‘second skin’. Models Daan Duez, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, and Rudolfs Valbergs star in Givenchy‘s Pre-Fall 2021 lookbook captured by fashion photographer Heji Shin. In charge of styling was Lotta Volkova, with art direction from Peter Miles, and casting direction by Rachel Chandler. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gary Gill, and makeup artist Inge Grognard.

Ultimately, what I am trying to do in the Givenchy collections is reflect today’s world. I appreciate a certain material experimentation and an intense contrast in clothing that could only be achieved and exist now. […] It’s an idea of a more personal luxury, of simultaneous formality and informality, construction and comfort; it’s the luxury of people wearing clothes, not clothes wearing people. Matthew M. Williams, Creative Director, Givenchy

