Fashion house Hugo Boss enlists top model Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour to star in their Sustainability 2021 campaign lensed by photographer Pascal Gambarte. In charge of styling was Sara Van Pée, with creative direction from Benjamin Grillon, casting direction by Simone Schofer, and set design by Valentin Guillon. Beauty is work of hair stylist Vi Sapyyapy, and makeup artist Marie Tritsch. Production by Motif Management.