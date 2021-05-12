in Advertising Campaigns, HEROES MODELS NEW YORK, Hugo Boss, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, Menswear, Nest Models, New Madison, Supa Model Management

Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour Models Hugo Boss Sustainability 2021 Collection

Photographer Pascal Gambarte captured Hugo Boss Sustainability 2021 campaign featuring Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour

Hugo Boss Sustainability
©HUGO BOSS, Photography by Pascal Gambarte

Fashion house Hugo Boss enlists top model Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour to star in their Sustainability 2021 campaign lensed by photographer Pascal Gambarte. In charge of styling was Sara Van Pée, with creative direction from Benjamin Grillon, casting direction by Simone Schofer, and set design by Valentin Guillon. Beauty is work of hair stylist Vi Sapyyapy, and makeup artist Marie Tritsch. Production by Motif Management.

Hugo Boss Sustainability
©HUGO BOSS, Photography by Pascal Gambarte
Hugo Boss Sustainability
©HUGO BOSS, Photography by Pascal Gambarte
Hugo Boss Sustainability
©HUGO BOSS, Photography by Pascal Gambarte
Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour
©HUGO BOSS, Photography by Pascal Gambarte
Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour
©HUGO BOSS, Photography by Pascal Gambarte
Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour
©HUGO BOSS, Photography by Pascal Gambarte
Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour
©HUGO BOSS, Photography by Pascal Gambarte

