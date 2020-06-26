JUNE ON IG: Trevor Signorino, Quincy, Harry Jowsey…

Even with travel on holt for most of us IG is fueled by the summer vibe – we are keeping up with Quincy and MMSCENE cover stars Trevor Signorino, Elliot Meeten and Manu Rios. But also don’t miss best of June from Jules Horn, Dafa George, Matty Carrington, Nick Truelove and more.

Continue reading for more of Instagram guys to follow this month:





“Cape Town TB @sashaxolsen” @josh_j_ivory

@dafa_george

“왜이렇게 오늘 금요일같은거지,,,” @6_21ds

“This weeks forecast… sunshine and speedos 🌞✌🏽” @elliotmeeten

“Enjoying that sun while it lasts 🌞✨” @mattycarrington_

“This pic is from the last time I was at the gym, when my hair was longer and social distance was closer” @masonmckenrick

“center of gravity” @manurios

“Bye bye Paris 🙂 ✌🏽” @vincentmarc_

“50 shades of Harry?“ @harryjowsey

“Does sunshine cheers you up? It always put me in a good mood 😁” @edisonfanye

“Arrived… 🛸 #NoStress” @quincy

“🐕🥺” @jaysteevie

“Holy dooly it’s good to be back in business” @nicktruelove

“100% 🍵Yerbamate .” @pratanegro

“THEY ARE ALL THE SAME ‼️ Most of the population in the world care about dogs, cats and other so called “pets”. The reality is that all animals are equal. There’s no reason why we should value any species more then another. If you care about animals in general, help to stop the mass killing with simply moving your lifestyle to vegan / plantbased. You don’t want your dog to be hurt and I don’t want a cow or pig or any other animal to get hurt. I can’t and don’t want to accept that millions of animals suffering daily, because people “enjoy” the taste of meat! It makes me sad and it has to stop. .

.

Another major reason you should change is the importance and impact it has for our planet. The time runs out and we all have to make a step into the right direction, otherwise awful things like the wildfires that happen in Australia right now, are just the beginning. .

.

There’s no need for animal product consumption to live a healthy and happy life. In fact I’ve never felt better in my entire life. I get stronger, my inflammation went down, my digestion improved, recovery was never better, sleep has improved and I never enjoyed eating an abundance of food that much 🤩

.

Please change now, before it is too late. Thank you ♥️ ” @jules_horn

“So 25 was brutal to say the least.. but I am truly blessed for another year. Much love to all the support this year. Excited to see what 26 brings.” @trevorsiggs