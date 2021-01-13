in Advertising Campaigns, Dior Homme, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021 Campaign

Babacar N’doye, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour & Samer Rahma for DIOR SS21

Discover Dior’s Spring Summer 2021 campaign lensed by Rafael Pavarotti

Dior
©DIOR, Photography by Rafael Pavarotti

Models Babacar N’doye, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, and Samer Rahma star in DIOR Men‘s Spring Summer 2021 campaign captured by fashion photographer Rafael Pavarotti. In charge of styling was Melanie Ward, with art direction from Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse, and casting direction by Shelley Durkan. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jawara, and makeup artist Ammy Drammeh.

Designer Kim Jones celebrates the work of Ghanaian painter Amoako Boafo with Dior‘s Spring Summer 2021 collection.

