Kelvin Adewole, Habib Masovic & Ryan Park Pose for VERSACE

Italian fashion house VERSACE enlists models Kelvin Adewole, Habib Masovic, and Ryan Park to star in their Resort 2022 campaign captured by fashion photographer Lea Colombo. Styling is work of Jacob K, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Alessandro Squarza, and makeup artist Lucy Bridge.

I think there’s a renewed sense of optimism right now and I wanted this collection to speak to that. This season is about having fun with fashion again and it feels right to put something positive into the world. This is what the new now looks like to me. – Donatella Versace