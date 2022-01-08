in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Light by Vinyet Feliubadaló & Claudia Orellanan

Models Jefferson Obuseri, Noe Haquette, Gorgui & Daniel Williams star in our latest exclusive story

Vinyet Feliubadaló

Fashion photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring Jefferson Obuseri, Noe Haquette, Gorgui, and Daniel Williams, all represented by Brave Models. In charge of art direction and styling was Claudia Orellanan.

Photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló – @byvinyet
Stylist and Art Direction: Claudia Orellanan – @orespalette
Models Jefferson Obuseri, Noe Haquette, Gorgui, Daniel Williams, all with Brave Models – @bravemodels

