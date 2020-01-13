Versace Spring Summer 2020 Menswear by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Fashion photographers Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott captured Versace‘s Spring Summer 2020 menswear campaign set in a tech-driven landscape. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi, with styling from Jacob K, and set design by Mary Howard. Stars of campaign are Adam Fisher, Justin Eric Martin, Luis Paredes, and Kohei Takabatake. Casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro.

“The Versace Spring-Summer 2020 advertising campaign, photographed by renowned duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, furthers the amalgamation of fashion and technology championed on the Spring-Summer 2020 runway. A provocation on the power of the internet and its vessels for voyeurism, the imagery depicts vanity and uncensored expression as a form of self-love.“

