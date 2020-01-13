in Advertising Campaigns, Justin Eric Martin, Kohei Takabatake, Menswear, Mert and Marcus, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns, Versace

Versace Spring Summer 2020 Menswear by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Discover Versace’s SS20 men’s campaign featuring models Adam Fisher, Justin Eric Martin, Luis Paredes, and Kohei Takabatake

Versace
© Versace, Photography by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Fashion photographers Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott captured Versace‘s Spring Summer 2020 menswear campaign set in a tech-driven landscape. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi, with styling from Jacob K, and set design by Mary Howard. Stars of campaign are Adam Fisher, Justin Eric Martin, Luis Paredes, and Kohei Takabatake. Casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro.

The Versace Spring-Summer 2020 advertising campaign, photographed by renowned duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, furthers the amalgamation of fashion and technology championed on the Spring-Summer 2020 runway. A provocation on the power of the internet and its vessels for voyeurism, the imagery depicts vanity and uncensored expression as a form of self-love.

Versace
© Versace, Photography by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott
Versace
© Versace, Photography by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

See Versace’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign featuring Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner on our DESIGNSCENE.NET

