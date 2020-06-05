in Advertising Campaigns, Justin Eric Martin, Menswear, Mert and Marcus, NEXT Models, Sight Management Studio, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns, Versace, Watches

Justin Eric Martin is the Face of Versace SS20 Watches Collection

Discover Versace’s Spring Summer 2020 Watches campaign lensed by photographers Mert & Marcus

Versace Watches
©Versace, Photography by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Top model Justin Eric Martin stars in Versace‘s Spring Summer 2020 Watches campaign captured by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi, with styling from Jacob K.

Versace Watches
©Versace, Photography by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Set design is work of Mary Howard, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman, and beauty by hair stylist Garren, and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni.

Versace Watches
©Versace, Photography by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Set in a contemporary, tech driven landscape, looks from the collection are surrounded by the results of a futuristic holographic search webpage. The models type Versace into the search bar as emblems of an age in which we define our self image by what we choose to portray online in effect making the screen the real mirror of our time.” – From Versace

Versace Watches
©Versace, Photography by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Versace Watches
©Versace, Photography by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Courtesy of ©VERSACE

