MFW: VìEN Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover VÌEN Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, presented during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. This season’s collection was inspired by the late Seventies interviews and backstage videos of punk’s godfather Iggy Pop. The collection, that explores postpunk, dismantles hand-built garments and rebuilds them with industrial techniques. It features vintage colors, such as black, off white, gray, red, and royale blue, inspired by the nineties tracksuits. The lookbook features strong characters with unique personalities, and it was inspired by Johnny Rotten, between the end of the Sex Pistols and the post-punk of Public Image Ltd (PiL).

“His uniform is a men’s tailoring, almost cotourish, where hand-built garments are dismantled to be rebuilt with industrial techniques. The wardrobe develops around the classics of the brand: the formal dress is stitched with a padded pattern and workwear trousers with pockets, the jacket opens up with a zip on the back, reconstructing completely the various elements, be it a jacket or trousers. The trench coat remains a classic in black gabardine, full of details and with specific constructions, with double lapel and double strap on the wrist and forearm. The chevron coat has hidden buttons and zipped cuffs. The white poplin shirt has a French collar or a large one, almost oversized. The Vìen sweatshirt has been opened completely and becomes a cardigan with the use of a brass hook of military inspiration. The baseball-inspired tshirt has over proportions with a skate vibe. The trousers are classic for men with contrasting heel plates, or it is a kilt, completely open, with new features, like a sarong; the collectible denim where the construction is completely visible and used as a decorative detail with the exposed selvedge and the metalwork as a decorative device. ” – from VÌEN