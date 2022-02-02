ROBERTO CAVALLI Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Luxury house ROBERTO CAVALLI presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, with a video directed by Tommaso Ottomano. The collection celebrates freedom, individuality, and self-expression. Designer Fausto Puglisi created eccentric looks based in reality, audacious, but honest. The collection contrasts volumes, patterns and fabrics, and brings dreamy and voluptuous, wild and tribal pieces. Photographer Pasquale Abbattista captured the lookbook featuring models Dalibor Urosevic, Finlay Mangan, Junho Ock, Kim Davis, Loic Namigandet, Thomas Todd, Tyler Forbes. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Franco Gobbi and makeup artist Vanessa Contini.

“References to a punkish bondage aesthetic are juxtaposed to dramatic florals and sartorial checks for a seductive eclectic vibe. Cashmere, wool and mohair sweaters and cardigans, showing colorful tartan patterns and furry-like textures, are conceived with coziness and versatility in mind. Sophisticated brocades introducing a gentle, feminine vibe into the collection are crafted for urban bomber jackets and languid robe coats. Suggestive decadent flowers injected with a Brit touch blossom on sporty pieces, such as practical windbreakers, but also on silk pajama-like sets and separates where florals are juxtaposed to prints with a bondage vibe. That iconic pattern becomes 3D through hardware applications and laceup details giving a signature look to a range of leather styles, spanning from Puglisi’s iconic biker jackets to pants showing tulle inserts for a sensual see-through effect.” – from Roberto Cavalli