Fashion brand Wooyoungmi enlisted photographer Johnny Dufort to capture their Spring Summer 2023 campaign starring models Eduards Kraule and Niki Geux. In charge of styling was Marco Van den Hove, with casting direction from Angus Munro, and production by DoBeDo Represents. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gary Gill, and makeup artist Lynsey Alexander.

“Auctions represent a process of renewal: a re-evaluation and revaluation of the past through the eyes of the present. Spring-Summer 2023 marks two decades since Woo Young Mi created her eponymous brand and staged its inaugural show in Paris. And while the collection is not an anniversary exercise per se, the breath of history imbues its character through a contemporary lens.” – from Wooyoungmi