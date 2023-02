The handsome Clement Deghmani at System Agency stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Opaline lensed by fashion photographer Gabriel Vorbon. In charge of styling was Xenia Gonzales. Photo assistance by Devrim Doğru.

For the story Clement is wearing selected pieces from Alvaro Calafat, Zara, Calvin Klein, The Artelier, Pablo Erroz, Lemāchet, Juan VG, Estado de Ruido, and Hugo Boss.

Photographer: Gabriel Vorbon – @gabrielvorbon

Stylist: Xenia Gonzales

Model: Clement Deghmani at System Agency

Photo Assistant: Devrim Doğru