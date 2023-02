Fashion brand SISLEY presented its Spring Summer 2023 collection with the Laws of Attraction campaign starring top models Xavier Serrano and Iris Law lensed by fashion photographer Drew Vickers. The campaign captures moments of play, attraction and complicity.

“The campaign’s contemporary aesthetics and the new SS23 Collection’s pieces are the narrative elements in an unfiltered, spontaneous and bold story. Control is a pleasure, not taking yourself too seriously is even more so.” – from Sisley