Zach Pricer Models Polo Ralph Lauren FW18 Underwear Collection
The handsome Zach Pricer stars in Polo Ralph Lauren Underwear‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Ben Weller. In charge of styling was Carly Boone, with grooming from Steven Hoeppner.
