Hart Denton is the Cover Boy of Icon Magazine Fall 2018 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

Riverdale actor Hart Denton takes the cover story of Icon Magazine‘s Fall 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Steven Chee. In charge of styling was Charlotte Stokes, with grooming from Di Dusting at Photogenics Army using Obliphica on hair and Nars on skin.

“I moved to LA first. I sort of knew one person but basically I started from the ground up. I began auditioning and landed Riverdale. I had 25 cents in my bank account and I just remember being very hungry around that time. The first day on set I went to craft services and filled my backpack completely with snacks. All of this has been a wonderful whirlwind, but each day I’m happiest just to be able to eat now.” – Denton for Icon Magazine.



