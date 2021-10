Discover ZARA STUDIO Fall Winter 2021 menswear campaign starring actors Malachi Kirby, Arnaud Valois, Jorge Lopez, and Niels Schneider lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. Styling is work of Karl Templer, with beauty from hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Rocco Santamorena. In charge of film and art direction was Fabien Baron.