MFW: 44 LABEL GROUP FW22.23 Collection

DJ Kobosil’s 44 Label Group made its Milan Fashion Week debut with a Fall Winter 2022.23 collection “Screwed Up”. Following the brand’s development from a merchandise to a full line of Elevated Clubwear, the collection includes ready to wear, shoes and jewelry.

The printed t-shirt is the foundation of the collection – a basic staple that is accessible to anyone and a canvas for the message of its wearer. Here, the puffer jackets are turned inside out, revealing the garment that is more significant to subculture than any other. The t-shirt is the ultimate garment, that means the identification, and Screwed Up feels like a logical next step after brand’s first collection. The ready to wear collection introduces a next level of fashion forward pieces inspired by Kobosil’s neighborhood.

The collection features puffer jackets and pants, bombers and denim – the silhouettes reminiscent of 90’s sportswear, adorned with the collection’s own screw print. Other looks feature mud prints and references festivals in rainy German summers. For the first time, the brand introduces footwear, and a line of heavy duty jewellery in silver and gold tones.