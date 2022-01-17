MFW: ETRO Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection

Discover ETRO Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, that explores a journey towards unfathomed and unexplored destinations, presented on January 16th, as part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The collection tells a story of a young men in the making, who face the adventure of life with a book in their pocket. It brings lively linearity, and clean silhouette, made from tense and tactile materials, with colors arranged in monochromatic compositions, featuring signs such as north stars, anchors, wolves and roses.

“A new mental order can be felt, as crisp as the January light. The journey, whether it is knowledge or adventure, requires a map and a map requires clarity, which is not about being schematic but about being lucid. The collection is clear in the overlapping and accumulation of different signs: North stars and anchors, winter sea and mountains, wolves and roses. An amalgam that, like a small library, is united by a thin thread: the will and vision of its author, Kean Etro. In this new feeling, even paisley finds a geometric dimension, while the exercise of dressing well regains importance.” – from Etro