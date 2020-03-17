The Best Products to Buy for a Better Night’s Sleep

Eight hours of sound sleep is the goal everyone dreams of. Such uninterrupted sleep is known to refresh our minds and leave us energized for another day. Unfortunately, good night’s sleep doesn’t always happen as often as we’d like. There are several things and factors that result in restless tossing all night.

A survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that over a third of Americans don’t enjoy a restful night of recommended seven hours. If this is your reality, however, here is some good news.

Here are 7 best products that will give you the best of sleep in your life.

1. Guava Leaf Tea

You can enjoy this caffeine-free blend to boost your sleep at night. One of the causes of distraction to night’s sleep is hunger pangs that strike at night. This product is recommended for such people which prevents hunger while boosting sound sleep.

If you want to enjoy better sleep, enjoy this tea especially when mixed with raw honey before getting on your bed and see the difference.

2. Wedge Pillow

Sometimes, we just need better pillows. Maybe you work out a lot and don’t get enough sleep because of much stress your back feels on your bed. You can try products like a wedge pillow to mitigate back and neck pain and support yourself better than just relying on your mattress. Their sloping shape allows people to rest their head, shoulders, torso, or legs and knees in an elevated position that promotes better blood flow and alleviates pressure points throughout the night.

This product comes in handy for those who like to read, work or watch movies in bed. When you use it on bed, it offers neck support which fosters sound sleep.

Another reason why a wedge pillow is recommended by experts is because of its ability to tackle snoring, acid reflux, and heartburn through improved breathing and circulation that would otherwise be impaired causing great trouble at night.

3. Humidifier

If you live in cold climates, you are likely to miss a good sleep if without an appropriate product. If you fall under this category, you need a humidifier.

A humidifier tackles dryness and congestion through filtering those bacteria that cause colds or allergies. Also, adding moisture into the air can trap warmth which makes your room warmer and therefore comfortable to sleep.

Also, a humidifier prevents dryness that can cause bloody noses and irritation. It literary reduces the number of times you would wake up from a dry, burning sensation in the nose.

Furthermore, a humidifier is known to reduce snoring intensity, something which is a great cause of sleeplessness.

4. Sleep spray

Sleep spray contains some ingredients such as lavender and chamomile, which are naturally calming ingredients. You need to ensure that you spray it with this spray. If you do this before bedtime, believe me, you will slide into sleep more easily. Not only that, you will enjoy a quality, uninterrupted sleep at night.

Amazingly, a survey revealed that 97 percent of those who used sleep spray slept better, 89 percent slept faster and 100 percent of the users recommended the sleep spray to friends.

5. Weighted Blanket

A weighted blanket is now popular than ever before. This is partially due to its ability to boost one’s sleep by reducing insomnia. The weighted blankets come with metal chains or pellets woven into the fibers, meant to bring a comforting weight while you sleep, many users saying it cures insomnia and nighttime unease.

Basically, a weighted blanked helps your body relax, and this allows the natural sleep to take over easily.

6. The GlowLight

This product is quite innovative. It is meant to appeal to your natural senses to boost rest.

The glow light lures your body with its warm light which then gradually dims causing your body to wind down before bed. After sleeping, the light turns itself off automatically and this means no waking up to look for the switch to turn off lights.

Also, its ambient light sensor lets only enough light at the middle of the night to help you find your way without exposing your sleepy eyes to bright lights.

Certainly, the mere thought of a loud, sharp alarm the next morning leaves you anxious even before falling asleep.

But when its morning, the glow light gently wakes you up filing your room with soothing light, actually a soft light that resembles a simulated sunrise! This means you’ll have a peaceful start to your morning without harsh alarms or caffeine cravings.

7. Weighted Sleep Mask

As said earlier, the weighted blanket can help induce sleep naturally. However, I have seen people who get hesitant about the weighty blanket weighing down on their whole body. So they pick the sleep mask which is ideally a more focused version of the weighted blanket.

A weighted sleep mask contours to your face to stay in place all night, and this prevents headaches, eye strain, and insomnia. The product is scent-free to keep you undisturbed throughout the night.