The Trendiest Places to Hang Out in London

Back in the 60s, London turned into ‘Swinging London’ and started to earn its reputation for being cool. To this day, London is still the best place in England to know what’s what in terms of both high-end and low-end fashion. Traveling in and around central London will take you to some of the coolest restaurants and trendiest places in Britain. Here’s how to have an amazing time in London.

The Barbican Centre

If you’re looking for somewhere that’s a bit less obvious than the Tate and London’s bigger cultural hubs, then The Barbican is an Architectural wonder that is home to some of the most avant-garde exhibitions in London. You’ll see some of the latest Art House films, visual arts performances and installations available in the capital city – and it’s all very fashionable, too.

Brixton food market

If you like your trend-following in the form of food, then Brixton is certainly ahead of the curve. Brixton has so many food markets, there’s even a website dedicated to them, so that you know where you can find them. Located at the far end of the Victoria Line, Brixton is easy to get to and a cultural hub where you have a plethora of pop-ups selling all types of exotic and innovative food. In this market, you’ll find food from around the world including:

• Jamaican

• Italian

• Indian

• Asian

• Moroccan

The V&A Museum

If you’re looking for somewhere to spend your entire day, then the Victoria and Albert Museum is certainly big enough to keep you entertained. Not only that, but they showcase exhibitions based on the biggest fashion houses in the world. The likes of Dior and Mary Quant have had their work exhibited. You can even witness fashion pieces from throughout the ages, and that even includes Mick Jagger’s leotard. If you love all things fashion, then the V&A is one of the biggest and best names on the block. If you’re looking to base yourself near the V&A or in central London for ease, then ensuring your transport arrangements are convenient as possible is always a huge help in this busy city.

Camden Market

Back in the 80s, Camden Market was the go-to place for punks and alternative music-lovers in London, and in fact the rest of Britain. Today, it’s undergone a number of overhauls, but the beating heart of Camden Market is still there. You’ll want to put aside a large chunk of your morning or afternoon to comb through the various stalls and shops on offer in this thriving fashion hub. If you’re looking to build your own virtual scrapbook of your experience, Camden Mark has even put together a list of the best Instagram spots for you on their website.

Make your trip one of a kind

Booking Stratos Jets Charters to London will make your trip to The Big Smoke stress-free and direct, but it will also add a sense of luxury. Furthermore, you should also look to stay in a wonderful hotel such as the Four Seasons London, The Ritz London, Corinthia Hotel London and Claridge’s.

London’s trendiest places have changed throughout the generations. As the extremities of London’s boroughs become gentrified, you will find more and more suburbs that have intriguing and vibrant scenes to investigate. That said, the biggest museums will always be your go-to venues for the biggest names and the coolest icons. If you want to hang out somewhere that has the best-dressed people, the best food and the most well-made cappuccinos, you’ll be spoiled for choice in this iconic city.

Images by Clara Copley for D’SCENE Magazine