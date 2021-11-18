10 Cool Gift Ideas Your Girlfriend Will Actually Love

Choosing the perfect gift for your girlfriend can be very challenging. You have to find something that is thoughtful and enjoyable, to show her how much she means to you with just one present.

With the plethora of different options out there, it can be very overwhelming to find that one special thing that will really brighten her day. We wrapped up the list of 10 best gifts, she’ll be sure to love and actually use.

1. Dinner Date

There something about dinner dates that screams love and romance and it’s one of the easiest ways to surprise your partner. Whether you have been together for years or just started dating, it’s a great way to connect with your partner, or to revive your relationship.

If you are good in kitchen, show off your culinary skills by inviting her over for a home cooked meal. Otherwise, just choose a nice restaurant and make sure you know what kind of food she likes.

2. Romantic Trip

Romantic getaway is one of the best way take a moment and spend some quality time with your partner – to disconnect from the world and connect with your loved one.

“Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer”. It’s not easy to plan, and can be expensive, but it is definitely one of the best gifts you can give to your loved one.

3. Spa Day

Every girl needs pampering once in a while so a spa day would make a perfect gift for any occasion. It is the ultimate way to say you care about her. A gift of comfort and joy, a relaxing and immersive spa day, will help her relax and disconnect from everyday stresses. You can also schedule a spa day for two, so you can both relax and bond with each other.

4. Dress

If you are planning to surprise your girlfriend with a dress, you need to take care of a few things before you make your selection – you will need to know her style, her size and color preference.

The easiest way is to go shopping with your girlfriend, make her try a few dresses and see what she likes. All you have to do is go back to that store another day and buy her the one she liked.

And don’t forget:

What is important in a dress is the woman who is wearing it.

– Yves Saint Laurent

5. Jewelry

Woman’s fashion sense usually translates into her taste in jewelry. If your girlfriend follows the latest trends, go for a bold choices, like large earrings or a chunky bracelet. If she has a more classic style, stick to something more simple, like nice pendant necklace.

6. Perfume

Buying a perfume for your loved one will show them that you know them really well and you put in the effort. It is not easy, but if you get it right, it can be one of the most memorable presents.

Long after one has forgotten what a woman wore, the memory of her perfume lingers.

– Christian Dior

7. Scented Candle

Candles have always been a perfect gift for birthdays, holidays, and any other occasion. Not to mention that there are so many unique candles on the market, from book-inspired scents for the obsessive readers to monthly candle subscription, that you can’t go wrong.

8. Book

Giving someone a book can be a thoughtful gesture for any occasion. Plus there’s something meaningful about giving a book with a sentimental message inside.

However, choosing the right one can be a bit challenging. If you are feeling stuck, just think about their personality, and the occasion for your gift. Extra tip: Try to remember movies you have watched together to get a sense of their her genre.

9. Original Artwork

Art is a unique gift, even for someone who has it all. If our girlfriend is a fan of art, then the chances are she has a favorite style or artist. Check the pieces she already has at her home to get inspired, and if it isn’t obvious, then do some digging.

10. Tech

If you really ran out of the ideas, tech gadgets always make for a great gift. They will really make her life easier, and can be the best gift you can give. There are smart devices for everyone, from wireless headphones or smartwatches for the tech lovers, to very practical items like phone chargers, key trackers, and travel accessories.