Elias Bender Rønnenfelt Models Versace Jeans Couture FW21 Collection

Photographer Ian Kenneth Bird captured Versace Jeans Couture’s Blue Notes campaign

©VERSACE, Photography by Ian Kenneth Bird

Discover Versace Jeans Couture Fall Winter 2021.22 Blue Notes campaign featuring singer songwriter, poet, and Iceage‘s lead vocalist Elias Bender Rønnenfelt captured by fashion photographer Ian Kenneth Bird. In charge of styling was Allegra Versace, with art direction from Soon Services, production by artProduction, and post-production by Hempstead May. Beauty is work of hair stylist Amazing Afi, and makeup artist Kristina Ralph Andrews. The campaign celebrates music and creativity.

