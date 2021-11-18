Designers Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran presented LEMAIRE Spring Summer 2022 Collection, that explores comfort and freedom, with a fashion film directed by Jordane Chouzenoux. In charge of styling was Benoit Bethume, with casting direction from Henry Thomas, and beauty by hair stylist Pawel Solis, and makeup artist Carole Colombani.

The collection brings contemporary elegance, with light materials, flexible construction, relaxed shapes, and hybrid pieces that are modular and convertible. Designers also pay homage to a self-taught landscape artist Joseph Yoakum.