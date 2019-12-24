

Model on the rise James Fairweather sits down for our Model Talk interview to talk about getting discovered, hist first job and future plans.

James was photographed for MMSCENE by Michael Isenburg with styling from Charlie Ward. James is represented by Red Model Management in New York and Next Models in London.

Who is James?

I am a 20 years old coming from Kent in England.

How were you discovered? And how long have you been modeling?

I was discovered back in 2016 at a music festival in London called Wireless. So I have been modeling for 3 years now.

Was modeling something you always wanted to do, or did it just kinda happen?

Growing up, my sister would joke about me having the facial features to be able to pursue a job in modeling – and obviously didn’t think seriously about it. In the end it just sort of happened.

How did you experience the first job you did as a model?

One of the first jobs I did was a runway show for Topman which was one of the most nerve wracking, yet exhilarating, things I have ever done. All that went through my head was “don’t fall over”, as I’ve never walked or done anything in my life in front of so many people.

What’s the biggest misconception about the male modeling industry?

My modeling career has done wonderful things to my life, from meeting some of the greatest people to making me feel more confident about myself.

What’s your most memorable shoot to date?

My most memorable shoot is probably one I shot on Mount Fuji in Japan. We drove four to five hours to shoot two looks for a magazine. Just shows how much work goes in for a few pages.

Your dream modeling job?

My dream modeling job would have to be getting a contract for Dior Men’s fragrance campaign.

What have you learned from the modeling industry?

I have learned how diverse the world truly is and that life experiences are worth way more than money.

What do you like to do when you have time off?

In life, I enjoy traveling, meeting new people, and making memories.

Name three places that you want to travel to.

Three places I want to travel to are South East Asia, especially Bali and Thailand, The Amazon Rainforest, and South Africa.

What’s on your current playlist?

On my playlist currently I enjoy the most Aj Tracey, Gunna, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Tjay.

What are your plans for the future?

Lot’s of travelling, investing, buying properties, refurbishing, sell on.

Keep up with James on Instagram @james_fairweather