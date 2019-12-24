What to do if You Have Trouble Losing Weight

Contrary to popular belief, being healthy isn’t all about losing weight. True, millions of Americans desire to lose weight through a myriad of different methods. Yet, many factors influence weight loss. As such, you can follow a number of healthy lifestyle habits and still fall short of your weight loss goals. If this scenario sounds familiar, then this blog is for you. Here are five productive things you can do if you’re having trouble losing weight:

Review Your Diet

Plain and simple, getting your diet right is imperative to losing weight and staying healthy over a long period of time. It’s virtually impossible to “out work” a poor diet. After all, the average meal at a fast-food restaurant constitutes roughly 836 calories! If you’re not seeing the sort of weight-loss results you’re looking for, then first take some time to review your diet. Eliminating junk food and cheat meals will go a long way toward setting you up for success.

Change Your Exercise Routine

There are many benefits to exercising and working out regularly. However, it’s true that some workouts are better than others at burning fat and shedding calories. As such, it’s a good idea to go over your fitness routine with a professional trainer. They’ll be able to help you maximize your workouts to ensure that you’re doing everything possible to lose weight.

Reduce Stress

Believe it or not, chronic stress can actually trigger hormonal impulses that lead to weight gain. What’s more, individuals who are stressed out are more susceptible to making poor choices –– like skipping workouts or eating unhealthy foods. Lastly, it’s important to get plenty of sleep every night. Without a solid eight hours of sleep under your belt, you could suffer from a lack of energy and motivation throughout the day.

Talk to Your Doctor

While it’s a good idea to visit your doctor on a regular basis anyway, it’s particularly smart to speak with your M.D. if you’re having trouble losing weight. It’s possible that you’re experiencing a medical condition –– like diabetes or reduced testosterone –– that’s hindering your progress. Remember, doctors have a wide variety of tools at their disposal, including every kind of microplate and testing device on the market. So they should be able to help you get to the bottom of your weight-loss issue.

Take a Step Back

It’s important to keep in mind that weight loss takes time. Moreover, losing weight doesn’t occur consistently. Just because you lost five pounds in one week doesn’t mean you’ll have the same results every week. In fact, it’s natural to experience a dip in weight-loss results the longer your stick to a workout/diet routine. The key is to not get frustrated with your progress. Rather, maintain a healthy perspective and don’t get too down on yourself if you have a bad week or two.

Images from MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jakob Jokerst by Richard Kranzin – See the full story here