MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Daniel Oanta by Ferran Casanova

Photographer Ferran Casanova collaborates with model Daniel Oanta for the latest MMSCENE exclusive.

Photographer Ferran Casanova captures fresh face Daniel Oanta at Trend Models for the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS. Styled by Cristian Betancurt, the series explores balance and restraint through Daniel’s presence and natural ease.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Explore our newest exclusive with fresh face Daniel Oanta, as Ferran Casanova delivers a clear visual perspective. Dressed in Levi’s, vintage pieces, and items from the model’s own wardrobe, Daniel delivers a confident, pared-back presence.

Photography: Ferran Casanova
Styling: Cristian Betancurt
Model: Daniel Oanta at Trend Models

