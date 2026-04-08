Tom Holland Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Vuori

Vuori introduces Tom Holland as its new multi-year brand ambassador, opening a partnership that extends across creative direction, strategy, and investment. The Southern California performance and lifestyle brand positions Holland beyond a campaign figure, placing him within the structure of the business as a collaborator with influence over future projects and brand development.

The partnership reflects a shared approach to progress shaped through consistency and focus. Vuori aligns this direction with Holland’s working method, where physical discipline and mental focus guide his performances. His involvement signals a long-term alignment that connects personal practice with brand identity, setting the foundation for ongoing collaboration across multiple areas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vuori (@vuoriclothing)

Holland’s role includes creative input and participation in decision-making processes tied to the brand’s direction. Vuori defines him as a partner who contributes to storytelling and product communication, building a framework that extends beyond seasonal campaigns. This structure places him within a broader strategy that integrates talent into the development of brand narratives over time.

The collaboration launches globally through Vuori’s Spring 2026 campaign, introducing a long-term creative relationship shaped around shared values tied to performance and a measured approach to daily routines.

At the center of the launch is Play It As It Lies, a short film that presents the campaign through a cinematic format. The film was co-created and co-directed by Harry Holland, Tom Holland’s brother, alongside co-director Harrison Boyce.

Holland’s background across film and stage often requires physical precision, supported by training in dance, gymnastics, and parkour. Vuori references this foundation as central to his approach, linking his discipline to a wider perspective on movement and well-being.

The Spring 2026 campaign marks the beginning of a longer trajectory. Vuori confirms Holland’s continued involvement across future storytelling, creative work, and brand projects.