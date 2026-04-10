Aimé Leon Dore Refines SS26 with a Mediterranean Shift

Aimé Leon Dore continues its Spring Summer 2026 season with the release of Delivery 4, a focused update that moves the collection toward lighter construction and a more relaxed silhouette. The drop introduces a wardrobe shaped by a Mediterranean perspective, where fabric, proportion, and tone align with the shift into late spring and early summer.

The collection builds through restraint. A palette of muted, natural shades sets the foundation, allowing texture to define each piece. Knitwear and shirting form the core of the delivery, developed through materials that emphasize breathability and surface detail. The Bouclé Open Knit Crewneck Sweater leads this direction, introducing structure through its open construction, while the Merino Wool Eyelet Tee works with perforation to create a lighter, more responsive layer.

Short-sleeve wovens extend the range, offering variation in cut and fabric without disrupting the overall balance. These pieces maintain a consistent approach to proportion, where ease in fit remains central. The return of the Knit Court Short reinforces the brand’s ongoing interest in sport-informed staples, integrating comfort within a more refined framework.

Tailoring introduces a sharper point within the collection. The Double-Breasted Pinstripe Suit appears with a softened structure, maintaining clarity in line while reducing rigidity. This adjustment allows the piece to sit within the broader language of the delivery, where tailoring operates alongside casual elements without separation. The suit holds presence without excess, aligning with the collection’s controlled direction.

Accessories and footwear complete the offering with a similar focus on material and seasonal function. A Woven Leather Tote Bag and a Shoulder Bag introduce texture through construction, while the New York Yankees Linen Retro Fit Hat connects the collection to the brand’s established references. Footwear follows the same logic, with Leather Raffia Mules and Loafers designed for warmer conditions, balancing structure with airflow.

Delivery 4 positions itself as a transition point within the season. The garments respond to climate and context through lighter fabrics and adjusted silhouettes, maintaining consistency while introducing subtle variation. Aimé Leon Dore shapes this release through precision, where each piece contributes to a cohesive system built on material, proportion, and timing.

The collection launched on April 9 through Aimé Leon Dore flagship stores and the brand’s official webstore, marking the next phase in its Spring Summer 2026 rollout.